Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,317 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $306.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.28 and its 200-day moving average is $336.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

