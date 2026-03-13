Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.87. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $27,546,362.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,365.60. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 384,621 shares of company stock worth $53,010,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Featured Stories

