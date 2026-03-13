Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 50,845 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $144 (neutral rating), signaling incremental upside vs. the market and supporting today’s buying interest. Benzinga

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $144 (neutral rating), signaling incremental upside vs. the market and supporting today’s buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Reuters/Yahoo reports that EOG beat Q4 profit projections thanks to solid production (≈1.40 MMboe/d in Q4) and higher natural gas prices — fundamentals that boost near‑term cash flow and justify higher analyst targets. EOG Surpasses Profit Projections

Reuters/Yahoo reports that EOG beat Q4 profit projections thanks to solid production (≈1.40 MMboe/d in Q4) and higher natural gas prices — fundamentals that boost near‑term cash flow and justify higher analyst targets. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $152, a bullish signal that likely contributed to recent upside and a new 12‑month high following the upgrade. Wolfe Research Raises PT

Wolfe Research raised its price target to $152, a bullish signal that likely contributed to recent upside and a new 12‑month high following the upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of mixed estimate revisions — raising some mid/late‑cycle quarter estimates (e.g., Q3/Q4 2027, Q4 2026) while keeping a “Hold” rating, which suggests analysts see solid longer‑run cash generation but are cautious on near‑term visibility.

Zacks issued a series of mixed estimate revisions — raising some mid/late‑cycle quarter estimates (e.g., Q3/Q4 2027, Q4 2026) while keeping a “Hold” rating, which suggests analysts see solid longer‑run cash generation but are cautious on near‑term visibility. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near‑term estimates (Q1 and Q2 2026) and materially lowered FY2026 EPS from prior levels (to $7.56), which is a negative signal for short‑term earnings expectations and could cap further multiple expansion if sustained.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.14. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,850. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

