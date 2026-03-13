Martingale Asset Management L P Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.26% of Ingredion worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,779,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,655,000 after acquiring an additional 238,420 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,843.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 903,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ingredion by 34.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 124,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,406.70. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,432.05. The trade was a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,733. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

