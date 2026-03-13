Martingale Asset Management L P Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,920,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.14%.The company had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $590,249.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,875,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,974,560.58. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $326,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282.54. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,659. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

