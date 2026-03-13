Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $943.88 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $891.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price objective on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

