MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.29. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $505.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.67 million. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MarineMax by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

