Marc Eliot Cohen Sells 2,212 Shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total transaction of $682,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,420. This represents a 28.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Eliot Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of LPL Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total value of $336,975.36.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $289.62 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.59.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,414,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in LPL Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

