Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.18. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.8490, with a volume of 14,440,956 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

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Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 144.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 248,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,537.68. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $297,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,517,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,712.80. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,247 shares of company stock worth $1,325,255. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 58,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,693,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 703,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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