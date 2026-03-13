MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNKD. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Leerink Partners started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

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MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 945,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.83.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 1.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $297,547.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 985,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,094.31. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,575,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,671,609.49. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,120 shares of company stock worth $820,890. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in MannKind by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MannKind by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug‐delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small‐molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid‐acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

Afrezza received U.S.

Further Reading

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