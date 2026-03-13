Malibu Boats, Inc. $MBUU Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,182 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 43.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 346.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.22. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company’s product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu’s vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

