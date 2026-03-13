MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,796 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 12th total of 51,272 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 228,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 63,123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 82.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter.

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MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 0.1%

MEGI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 76,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,601. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

Further Reading

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