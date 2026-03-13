MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MEGI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.89. 106,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 74.1% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 49.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investor Services LLC increased its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

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