Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $104.87 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $4.40–$4.50; revenue ~ $2.985–3.015B), above prior consensus, giving investors clearer upside to earnings power. Press Release

Company raised FY2026 guidance (EPS $4.40–$4.50; revenue ~ $2.985–3.015B), above prior consensus, giving investors clearer upside to earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed solid operating momentum: EPS beat consensus by $0.01, revenue +16.8% YoY and positive comps (+3.6%), reflecting stronger customer spend and loyalty program growth. Zacks Q4 Coverage

Q4 results showed solid operating momentum: EPS beat consensus by $0.01, revenue +16.8% YoY and positive comps (+3.6%), reflecting stronger customer spend and loyalty program growth. Positive Sentiment: Store expansion and conversions (new openings across multiple states, taking former Big Lots locations) continue to drive unit growth and market share gains — a multi-year tailwind for sales and footprint leverage. MSN store openings

Store expansion and conversions (new openings across multiple states, taking former Big Lots locations) continue to drive unit growth and market share gains — a multi-year tailwind for sales and footprint leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views diverge: some say the post-pullback levels are attractive and argue for buy-the-dip entry points; others warn the stock is expensive relative to fundamentals despite strong execution. Seeking Alpha valuation piece

Analyst views diverge: some say the post-pullback levels are attractive and argue for buy-the-dip entry points; others warn the stock is expensive relative to fundamentals despite strong execution. Negative Sentiment: Mixed signals: revenue missed some consensus estimates and the EPS beat was marginal; store-opening costs could pressure near-term margins even as longer-term leverage looks attractive. These factors are likely why some investors remain cautious. Yahoo Finance Q4 summary

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,292. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial set a $142.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

