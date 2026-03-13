Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 308,490 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,490 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:CAG opened at $16.18 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -636.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

