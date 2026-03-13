Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,054 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $405.35 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.13 and its 200-day moving average is $269.51. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.