Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 728.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,010 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 494.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $2,161,650.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,090. The trade was a 64.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.