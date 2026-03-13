Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347,628 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,347,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,232,000 after buying an additional 995,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,122,000 after acquiring an additional 260,928 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,132,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,016,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,935,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,784,000 after acquiring an additional 188,261 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,649,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.23.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

