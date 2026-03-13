Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 100,623 Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 154.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 90.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 340.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Permian Resources by 162.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. Permian Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 158,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $2,912,700.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,567,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,820,293.08. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $91,381.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 605,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,372.16. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,765,093 shares of company stock worth $77,807,101. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

