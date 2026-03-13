Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kirby by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,900,000 after purchasing an additional 959,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,256,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,784,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 32.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,966,000 after buying an additional 299,981 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 438.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,508,893.11. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,894.62. The trade was a 44.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 34,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $4,441,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,776,242.05. The trade was a 25.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,847. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

