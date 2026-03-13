Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 100.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Ingredion
In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,312. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $4,020,217.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,983.22. The trade was a 40.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,310 shares of company stock worth $5,741,733. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Ingredion Stock Performance
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.
Ingredion Profile
Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.
The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.
