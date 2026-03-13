Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 100.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,312. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $4,020,217.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,983.22. The trade was a 40.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,310 shares of company stock worth $5,741,733. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.16. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.