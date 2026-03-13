Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 7,003 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 150.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 520.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $15,979,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,301.76. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

