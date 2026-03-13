Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,869 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 12th total of 57,815 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MAGG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Aggregate Bond ETF

About Madison Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Aggregate Bond ETF by 512.7% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter.

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity. MAGG was launched on Aug 29, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

