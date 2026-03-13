Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,869 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 12th total of 57,815 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of MAGG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.
Madison Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.
About Madison Aggregate Bond ETF
The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity. MAGG was launched on Aug 29, 2023 and is issued by Madison.
