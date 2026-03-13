Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,494 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $60,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after purchasing an additional 730,287 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 174.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,038,000 after buying an additional 435,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 409,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,443,000 after buying an additional 408,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $226.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.