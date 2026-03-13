Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $42,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 7,882 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $533,690.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,850.83. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

