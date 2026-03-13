Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,692,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,652 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $50,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enerflex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enerflex by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerflex by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Enerflex by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

EFXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

