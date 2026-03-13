Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,879 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $53,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 2.0%

AIG opened at $76.39 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

