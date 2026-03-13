Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $49.14 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,518 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $49,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 174.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.