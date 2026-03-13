Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $49.14 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,518 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $49,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 174.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on OVV
Ovintiv Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of OVV stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Ovintiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ovintiv
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.