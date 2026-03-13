Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $44.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,707 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $44,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after buying an additional 1,458,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,371,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15,369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,298 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 10,936.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dollar General by 845.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,178,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock worth $2,638,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 6.6%

NYSE DG opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, with margin improvement and rising same-store sales (Q4 net sales +5.9%, comps +4.3%, GAAP EPS $1.93). Dollar General Reports Strong Fourth Quarter

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS, with margin improvement and rising same-store sales (Q4 net sales +5.9%, comps +4.3%, GAAP EPS $1.93). Positive Sentiment: Digital engagement is growing (about 7 million app users), supporting omnichannel and customer retention initiatives. Dollar General Logs 7 Million App Users

Digital engagement is growing (about 7 million app users), supporting omnichannel and customer retention initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been buying the dip, which MarketBeat flags as a supportive sign for longer-term upside if fundamentals hold. Dollar General Holds Its Ground at Critical Level, Signals Buy

Institutional investors have been buying the dip, which MarketBeat flags as a supportive sign for longer-term upside if fundamentals hold. Positive Sentiment: Board continues shareholder returns: quarterly dividend declared (annualized ~$2.36; ~1.7% yield), signaling cash-flow confidence.

Board continues shareholder returns: quarterly dividend declared (annualized ~$2.36; ~1.7% yield), signaling cash-flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal‑2026 guidance is mixed: management gave EPS guidance that sits above some estimates (FY EPS $7.10–7.35) and revenue guidance near Street levels, but comparable‑sales guidance was softer — a mixed signal for growth vs. profitability.

Fiscal‑2026 guidance is mixed: management gave EPS guidance that sits above some estimates (FY EPS $7.10–7.35) and revenue guidance near Street levels, but comparable‑sales guidance was softer — a mixed signal for growth vs. profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Macro volatility (broader market selloff and rising oil) exacerbated intraday weakness in retail names, adding pressure to DG shares independent of company fundamentals.

Macro volatility (broader market selloff and rising oil) exacerbated intraday weakness in retail names, adding pressure to DG shares independent of company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on the company’s slower FY26 comparable‑sales outlook and “muted” annual sales forecast, which many viewed as below Street expectations and the main reason the stock declined after the beat. Dollar General forecasts annual sales below estimates

Investors focused on the company’s slower FY26 comparable‑sales outlook and “muted” annual sales forecast, which many viewed as below Street expectations and the main reason the stock declined after the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are mixed: some maintained ratings but trimmed price targets or emphasized rising competitive pressure and slower profit-growth, leaving the consensus biased toward “Hold” and weighing on constructive near-term momentum. Dollar General: Solid Near‑Term Performance but Slower Profit Growth

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

