Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $35.21 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $35,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, insider Holly R. Sheffield bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,322.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,449. This trade represents a 3.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese purchased 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,963.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,445 shares in the company, valued at $793,946.70. The trade was a 23.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

COO stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

