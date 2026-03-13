Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $32.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,626 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $32,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

