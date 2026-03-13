Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $56,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,472,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,129,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,065,000 after purchasing an additional 217,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,230,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7%

American Electric Power stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.