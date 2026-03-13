Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,810 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $43,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.7% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $258.93.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $1,240,063.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,837,766.58. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $520,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,790.06. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,198. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

