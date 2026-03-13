Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $46,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $5,018,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Trading Down 2.0%

Textron stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,749.30. The trade was a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,395.64. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 304,473 shares of company stock worth $29,976,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

