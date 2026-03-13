Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 90,910 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,910 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $38,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 2.8%

INCY opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.29. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $103.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $121.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

View Our Latest Report on INCY

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,300. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,307 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.