Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,119,757 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,732,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119,757 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $40,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 21,312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after buying an additional 6,749,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,776,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 148.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,521,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,492,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,847 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 11.36. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere GNSS (a CNH brand) and Calian announced a jointly developed A65 GNSS antenna that promises improved accuracy and interference protection — a product that could boost CNH's precision‑ag hardware and aftermarket revenue over time.

Zaggle Prepaid signed a multi‑year deal with CNH — a commercial partnership that may improve payments/expense processing and reflects ongoing corporate customer traction.

A new Precision Agriculture market report projects the market to grow to $17.29B by 2031 and lists CNH among the market leaders — a reminder of attractive long‑term TAM for CNH's ag tech and equipment businesses, though this is thematic and not an immediate catalyst.

Citigroup cut its price target on CNH to $13.00 — a direct downward signal from a major sell‑side firm that can pressure investor sentiment and limit upside in the near term.

Zacks Research issued multiple cuts to CNH's near‑term EPS estimates (Q1–Q3 2026, several 2027 quarters) and lowered FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts — reducing FY2026 to $0.38 (from $0.45) and FY2027 to $0.57 — which increases downside risk as analyst expectations are a key driver of short‑term stock moves. (Zacks note issued March 10–11, 2026)

CNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

