M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,550 and last traded at GBX 1,543.66, with a volume of 41246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,510.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of £797.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.84.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,239, for a total transaction of £104,695.50. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

The Group was founded by Matthew Pennefather Evans in the 1870s and its long history in tropical agriculture includes experience in tea and rubber plantations.

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