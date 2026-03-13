LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,852 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 8,814 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 6,279,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $75.62.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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