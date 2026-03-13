Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.35. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 82,384 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lynas Rare Earths has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

About Lynas Rare Earths

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.