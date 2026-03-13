Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

CVE LGN opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

