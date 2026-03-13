Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $653.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $613.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.44. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

