Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Insider Dirkson Charles Buys 4,166 Shares

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Dirkson Charles acquired 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.49 per share, with a total value of $281,163.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,050,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,373,036.79. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loar Price Performance

Loar stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,492. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,218,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Loar by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,064,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,418,000 after purchasing an additional 452,646 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 711,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,119,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,095 shares during the last quarter.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

