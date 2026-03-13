Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.94 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and $4.83 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,732,447 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 272,679,021.1834563 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.08910467 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $8,920,086.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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