Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.87, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $204.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.09 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifetime Brands’ conference call:

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The company said escalated trade actions — notably the 145% tariffs on China‑sourced goods — caused wide‑scale disruption, order cancellations and contributed to a 5.2% decline in consolidated sales for 4Q25.

The company said escalated trade actions — notably the on China‑sourced goods — caused wide‑scale disruption, order cancellations and contributed to a 5.2% decline in consolidated sales for 4Q25. Lifetime moved early to implement price increases across channels to offset tariff costs, restoring pricing parity by Q4 and materially improving margins and bottom‑line results.

Lifetime moved early to implement price increases across channels to offset tariff costs, restoring pricing parity by Q4 and materially improving margins and bottom‑line results. Management executed significant cost discipline: SG&A fell 12% in Q4 , distribution efficiencies improved, and a larger East Coast DC in Maryland is expected to reduce future distribution expenses.

Management executed significant cost discipline: , distribution efficiencies improved, and a larger East Coast DC in Maryland is expected to reduce future distribution expenses. Financials beat on profitability — Q4 net income rose to $18.2M ($0.83/share), adjusted net income was $23M, and full‑year adjusted EBITDA reached $50.8M despite lower sales.

Financials beat on profitability — Q4 net income rose to $18.2M ($0.83/share), adjusted net income was $23M, and full‑year adjusted EBITDA reached despite lower sales. For 2026 the priority is restoring sustainable top‑line growth: management expects normalization of seasonality, continued expansion of the Dolly brand (~$18M in 2025) and food‑service gains, plus potential M&A opportunities, while noting Project Concord’s final phase was delayed into H1 2026.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 345,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lifetime Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lifetime Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Lifetime Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Lifetime Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings materially beat expectations — LCUT reported EPS of $1.05 vs. consensus ~ $0.18 (and above other estimates). The strong EPS print was the primary driver of the positive market reaction. Lifetime Brands stock surges nearly 27% on fourth quarter earnings beat

Q4 earnings materially beat expectations — LCUT reported EPS of $1.05 vs. consensus ~ $0.18 (and above other estimates). The strong EPS print was the primary driver of the positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued expansion of the Dolly brand, tighter cost discipline and a goal of restoring top-line growth in 2026 — messaging that supports the earnings beat being sustainable if execution continues. Lifetime Brands signals continued Dolly brand expansion and cost discipline

Management highlighted continued expansion of the Dolly brand, tighter cost discipline and a goal of restoring top-line growth in 2026 — messaging that supports the earnings beat being sustainable if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Dividend reinstated/declared — a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 was announced (record May 1, payable May 15), implying an annualized yield near 4.9%, which can attract income-focused investors.

Dividend reinstated/declared — a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 was announced (record May 1, payable May 15), implying an annualized yield near 4.9%, which can attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue modestly beat estimates — Q4 revenue of $204.07M vs. consensus ~$202.09M. The top-line beat is supportive but not transformational on its own. Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Revenue modestly beat estimates — Q4 revenue of $204.07M vs. consensus ~$202.09M. The top-line beat is supportive but not transformational on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and call transcripts are available for review (details on margins, one-time items and management color are in the call). Investors should read the transcript for specifics on drivers of EPS. Lifetime Brands Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Full earnings and call transcripts are available for review (details on margins, one-time items and management color are in the call). Investors should read the transcript for specifics on drivers of EPS. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain mixed — despite the EPS beat, the company reported a negative net margin (~-5.5%) and negative return on equity, and management noted a recent sales decline. Those items highlight that the earnings beat may include margin/cost moves or one-time items rather than a clean top-line recovery. Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript / Highlights

Profitability metrics remain mixed — despite the EPS beat, the company reported a negative net margin (~-5.5%) and negative return on equity, and management noted a recent sales decline. Those items highlight that the earnings beat may include margin/cost moves or one-time items rather than a clean top-line recovery. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and size risks — LCUT is a small-cap, carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity ~1.0) and has a history of volatile trading; these factors increase downside risk if growth or margin improvement stalls.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

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Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.

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