Lifesci Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for TARA Earnings

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 910,285 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,834,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 695,652 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,752,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 472,315 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company’s primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body’s immune response to target tumor cells. Protara’s therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara’s lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

