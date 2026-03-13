Lifesci Capital Forecasts Lower Earnings for Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Opus Genetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRD. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on Opus Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Opus Genetics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Opus Genetics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Opus Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of IRD opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.45. Opus Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Opus Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Opus Genetics

In other Opus Genetics news, Director Cam Gallagher purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,510. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Opus Genetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Opus Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $12 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling renewed upward investor expectations. BTIG price target raise

BTIG raised its price target to $12 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling renewed upward investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: Chardan raised its price target to $11 (Buy) and Wedbush raised its target to $10 (Outperform), both implying double‑digit upside vs. the current trading level. Chardan/Wedbush coverage (Benzinga) Wedbush (TickerReport)

Chardan raised its price target to $11 (Buy) and Wedbush raised its target to $10 (Outperform), both implying double‑digit upside vs. the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Nyxol Phase‑3 trial activity is approaching a data readout, creating a near‑term clinical catalyst that could move the stock if results are favorable. Nyxol presbyopia trial update Viatris Nyxol Phase 3 note

Nyxol Phase‑3 trial activity is approaching a data readout, creating a near‑term clinical catalyst that could move the stock if results are favorable. Neutral Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright publicly reiterated a Buy rating even as it adjusted forecasts, which supports investor conviction but highlights divergent analyst views. H.C. Wainwright buy rating

H.C. Wainwright publicly reiterated a Buy rating even as it adjusted forecasts, which supports investor conviction but highlights divergent analyst views. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple near‑term EPS estimates sharply (Q1–Q4 2026 now modeled at about ($0.16) per quarter and FY2026 to ($0.64) from prior forecasts), pushing out the timeline to profitability for several years — a key reason for today’s downward pressure.

HC Wainwright cut multiple near‑term EPS estimates sharply (Q1–Q4 2026 now modeled at about ($0.16) per quarter and FY2026 to ($0.64) from prior forecasts), pushing out the timeline to profitability for several years — a key reason for today’s downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital also trimmed Q1/Q2 and FY2026 EPS estimates (while retaining a “Strong‑Buy”), lowering FY2026 expectations and reinforcing the weaker near‑term earnings outlook.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

