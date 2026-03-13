Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Raised to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LTH. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Life Time Group Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of LTH opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.09 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.51%.Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $34,195.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,551.18. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $178,222.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,984.64. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $616,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

