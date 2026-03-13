Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Li & Fung Limited (OTCMKTS:LFUGY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.2245 and last traded at $0.2245. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Li & Fung Stock Down 6.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Li & Fung Company Profile

Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) is a Hong Kong-based supply chain management company that designs, sources, distributes and delivers a wide range of consumer goods for retailers and brands around the world. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span product design and development, raw material sourcing, manufacturing oversight and quality assurance, as well as freight management and distribution services. Its client base includes department stores, e-commerce platforms, specialty retailers and branded marketers seeking a seamless, integrated supply chain.

Founded in 1906 by the Li and Fung families in Canton (now Guangzhou), Li & Fung began as a traditional trading house before transforming into a global supply chain specialist.

