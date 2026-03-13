Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 4,235 Shares

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,007,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,933,456.75. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $13,286.52.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSAK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Report on Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.