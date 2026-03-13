LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.68. 57,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 37,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LENSAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $546,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 103.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in LENSAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LENSAR by 584.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a medical technology company specializing in advanced laser systems for ophthalmic surgery. Its flagship product, the LENSAR Laser System, combines proprietary three-dimensional imaging with precision-guided femtosecond laser delivery to perform critical steps in cataract procedures, including capsulotomy creation, lens fragmentation and corneal incisions.

Founded in 2005, LENSAR has concentrated its research and development efforts on enhancing surgical accuracy and patient outcomes in cataract treatment.

